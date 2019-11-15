Royal Family: Charlotte and George join Sandringham service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte mingled with the crowds as they attended the Royal Family’s Christmas Day church service for the first time.

Prince Philip, who was released from hospital on Tuesday, did not attend.

A large crowd gathered to greet the Queen and family members as they attended the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties last month, kept a low profile at the event.

Prince Andrew was not seen with the rest of the Royal Family as they left the church

The 11am service was broadcast live to the hundreds of visitors who had gathered outside the church.

Some had queued from the early hours of the morning in the hope of seeing the Royal Family.