Row over Prophet remarks is India’s internal issue, says Bangladesh minister

Flames and smoke rise from vehicles on fire, that were allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah. [Source: India Today]

The controversy triggered by remarks made by two former BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad is India’s “internal issue” and it is not an attention-grabbing matter in Bangladesh unlike in some other Muslim nations, a senior Bangladeshi minister has said, as he dismissed criticism that the country’s government is “compromising” on the issue.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud also “congratulated” the Indian government for taking legal action over the issue and said that any statement against the Prophet should be condemned.

Talking to a group of visiting Indian journalists here, he noted that an FIR has been registered in India on this issue and hoped that further action would also be taken.

To a question about the fundamentalists accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government of compromising on the issue, he said, “the Bangladesh government is not compromising over the remarks against the Prophet and it will never do that. I myself have condemned it…I have condemned the issue in a public meeting.”

In the context of the Bangladesh government not officially condemning the issue, Mahmud called it an external matter for his country.

“It is not an internal matter (of Bangladesh), but an external issue. This is India’s internal issue. Whenever something like this happens in the world, some Islamic parties protest here too and it usually happens,” he said.

Here in Bangladesh, it is not much an attention-grabbing issue as it is for Arab countries, Pakistan and Malaysia, he said.

“‘If anything is said against Prophet Mohammad anywhere, it should be condemned. We congratulate the Indian government for taking legal action against those who commented on the Prophet,” Mahmud said.

The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.