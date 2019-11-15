Home

Romania hospital blaze kills at least 10 infected patients

| @BBCWorld
November 15, 2020 5:08 pm
The blaze on Saturday evening ripped through the intensive care unit at the hospital. [Source: BBC]

At least 10 people have been killed and several others seriously injured in a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Romania, officials say.

The blaze broke out in the intensive care unit of the public hospital in the north-eastern city of Piatra Neamt.

One doctor who tried to rescue patients is said to be in a critical condition after suffering serious burns.

Romania’s Health Minister Nelu Tataru told local media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit”.

