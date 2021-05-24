Rockslide destroys bridge in northern India

At least nine people have been killed in a landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Reports says the dead were tourists from other parts of India, while several others were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his condolences to the families of those lost.

The landslide was one of several in the area on Sunday.

Several parts of India have been hit by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rains, as the country experiences its monsoon season which lasts from June to September each year.

At least 136 people have been killed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after rainfall overwhelmed hundreds of villages, swept away houses and left residents stranded.