Rockets pound Israel after militants killed

Hamas militants have launched dozens of rockets at Israel after Israeli air strikes killed senior commanders and felled a multi-story building in Gaza.

Reports say several locations in southern Israel were hit, killing a young child in Sderot.

The escalation of the fighting, which began on Monday, has prompted the UN to warn of a “full-scale war”.

At least 65 people in Gaza, including 14 children, and seven people in Israel have been killed since then.

The fighting erupted after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by Muslims and Jews.

Further violence in towns in Israel with mixed Jewish and Arab populations has led to 374 more people being arrested on Wednesday evening, Israeli police said, and 36 officers being injured.