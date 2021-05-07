Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|Ministry acknowledges Fijians adhering to COVID safety measures|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delay project|Over 630 arrested for breaches|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|Doctor Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|No decision yet: PM|Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Fiji begins dialogue on food systems|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|FEMAT hospital for emergency care|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|
Full Coverage

World

Rockets pound Israel after militants killed

BBC
May 13, 2021 10:49 am
[Source: BBC]

Hamas militants have launched dozens of rockets at Israel after Israeli air strikes killed senior commanders and felled a multi-story building in Gaza.

Reports say several locations in southern Israel were hit, killing a young child in Sderot.

The escalation of the fighting, which began on Monday, has prompted the UN to warn of a “full-scale war”.

Article continues after advertisement

At least 65 people in Gaza, including 14 children, and seven people in Israel have been killed since then.

The fighting erupted after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by Muslims and Jews.

Further violence in towns in Israel with mixed Jewish and Arab populations has led to 374 more people being arrested on Wednesday evening, Israeli police said, and 36 officers being injured.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.