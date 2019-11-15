Rockets hit outskirts of Eritrea capital

Rockets have been fired from the restive Tigray region of Ethiopia across the border at the capital of Eritrea, local media and diplomats say.

Explosions were heard in Asmara as several rockets landed on the outskirts of the city but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Tigray’s ruling party, which is locked in a conflict with Ethiopia’s federal government, had threatened an attack.

The party’s forces fired rockets earlier at another region of Ethiopia.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had targeted two sites in the Amhara region on Friday and warned of further strikes.

The tension between the TPLF and the federal government escalated over the past month.

Eritrea fought a bloody war with Ethiopia two decades ago with final peace only agreed in 2018.

Fighting over Tigray has also affected Sudan, with at least 17,000 civilians crossing the border from Ethiopia, according to the UN.