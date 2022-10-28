Rishi Sunak will not go to COP27 climate summit next month

Rishi Sunak [Source: BBC]

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month, Downing Street says.

No 10 denied this showed a lack of commitment to tackling climate change, but Labour accused the PM of a “massive failure of climate leadership”.

Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss had been due to attend the conference.

But No 10 said the new PM would not be going “due to other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the autumn Budget”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the UK would be represented by outgoing COP president Alok Sharma, and other ministers.

“We remain committed to net zero and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change. The UK is forging ahead of many other countries on net zero,” she added.

“We will obviously continue to work closely with Egypt as the hosts of COP27 and to make sure that all countries are making progress on the historic commitments they made at the Glasgow climate pact.”

COP27 will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh from 6 to 18 November – finishing the day after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to set out the UK’s tax and spending plans.