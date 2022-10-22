Rishi Sunak leading race to be prime minister

Rishi Sunak [Source: India Outlook]

MPs have been understandably quiet overnight, but here’s how things stand at the moment…

Rishi Sunak is close to reaching the 100 MP nominations needed to enter the race to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

The ex-chancellor has 93 endorsements from Tory MPs so far, though a campaign source said he had already reached 100.

Article continues after advertisement

Former leader Boris Johnson, second with 44 backers, is poised to enter the contest to succeed Liz Truss and is flying back from a Caribbean holiday.

Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare, counting 21 supporters so far.

Neither Sunak nor Johnson have officially launched their campaigns, but this has not stopped backers declaring their support.