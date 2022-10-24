Rishi Sunak enters race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister

[Source: The Guardian]

Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is the frontrunner in the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as the UK prime minister.

Sunak garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak held late-night talks with Johnson on Saturday.

Speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party after it was left reeling from Truss’ rapid downfall following Johnson’s ouster.

The Conservative Party hastily ordered a contest that aims to finalize nominations and install a new prime minister — it’s third this year — within a week.