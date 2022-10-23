Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold talks as ex-chancellor leads PM race

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson [Source: BBC]

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have held talks as they edge closer to the deadline for nominations in the contest to replace Liz Truss.

Two separate sources told the BBC the meeting took place, but neither camp has disclosed what they discussed.

Rishi Sunak continues to forge ahead in the leadership race, gathering the support of 128 MPs.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Johnson is currently in second place with 53 backers, according to the BBC’s tally.

However his campaign claims he has the support of 100 MPs – the number required to officially enter the race.

However, Mr Sunak’s supporters raised doubts over this and called for the former PM to show proof.

Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to officially declare they are in the race, but she lags behind on support with 23 MPs.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said that Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson had met on Saturday evening, but she was not sure “if any conclusions or news was likely to come out of it tonight”.

The BBC has been keeping a running total of MPs who have gone on the record with support.

The voting intentions of only 204 out of 357 Conservative MPs are currently known and have been verified by the BBC, leaving many still to declare their interest.