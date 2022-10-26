Rishi Sunak aims to bring factions together in cabinet reshuffle

Rishi Sunak has appointed his team of top ministers, on his first day as the UK's prime minister. [Source: BBC]

Rishi Sunak has appointed his team of top ministers, on his first day as the UK’s prime minister.

In a key speech outside No 10, he said he wanted to bring the country and party together, promising economic stability and confidence.

The cabinet reshuffle saw some predictable choices, and some that have surprised MPs.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unity, experience and continuity in some really key roles,” are the themes No 10 say they wanted to convey.

So, what can we read into who is staying, who is going, and what it all means?

No 10’s message is echoed by the former director of communications for David Cameron, Sir Craig Oliver, who said: “Unity is the watchword of this reshuffle. It’s clear each part of the party will feel represented in some way.

“Mr Sunak’s also not exiled big beasts to the backbenches where they can cause trouble – like Truss did with Michael Gove.”

Another of the notable elements of this reshuffle is the stability in three of the top jobs: Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Ben Wallace as defence secretary.

This is likely intended to be a clear message that, particularly during the war in Ukraine and economic turmoil of the last few months, Mr Sunak wants to reassure MPs he can offer stability.

Mr Hunt ditched most of the tax cuts former PM Liz Truss brought in, reverting the economic plan to one more closely resembling Mr Sunak’s proposals during the summer leadership contest.

He and Mr Sunak have talked about the need for “difficult decisions”, something we are likely to hear more about on 31 October when they set out the government’s next budget.

As well as a signal of stability, keeping Boris Johnson ally Mr Wallace as defence secretary – and Mr Cleverly as foreign secretary – is an olive branch to some of the senior MPs who did not back Mr Sunak.

“This cabinet brings the talents of the party together”, said a No 10 source, speaking about the conclusion of the reshuffle.

“It reflects a unified party and a cabinet with significant experience, ensuring that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of the government.”

They said the hard work would begin now and the new cabinet would “deliver for the British people”.