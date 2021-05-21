Rich countries aim to end COVID-19 vaccine inequities

The leaders of wealthy nations and big drugmakers have promised to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19.

There is an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions.

During a virtual G20 global health summit in Rome the European Commission President says Europe will donate at least 100 million doses to poorer nations by the end of the year.

The EU also promised 1 billion euros to build vaccination manufacturing hubs in Africa.

U.S. philanthropist Bill Gates also appeared virtually at the summit and called for more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

“If we do not close this immense gap, more people will die needlessly. There are two immediate actions countries can take. Share dollars and doses.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged countries to pitch in.

“As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current one together. We must vaccinate the world, and do it fast.”

There is no consensus on a contested push by the United States and other nations for pharmaceutical companies to waive valuable vaccine patents.

The suggestion has been snubbed by some European nations, who have instead called for the removal of U.S. trade barriers that they consider the main bottleneck.