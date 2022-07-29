Return of the tigers brings both joy and fear

[Source: BBC News]

Nepal has pulled off the extraordinary feat of more than doubling its tiger population in the past 10 years, bringing them back from the brink of extinction. But it has come at a cost to local communities – an increase in tiger attacks.

“There are two feelings when you come head to head with a tiger,” says Captain Ayush Jung Bandara Rana, part of a unit tasked with protecting the big cats.

“Oh my God, what a majestic creature. And the other is, oh my God, am I dead?”

Article continues after advertisement

He now often sees Bengal tigers on the armed patrols he carries out across the open plains and dense bush of Bardiya, the largest and most undisturbed national park in Nepal’s Terai region.

“Being assigned to tiger protection duties is an honour. It’s a privilege to be part of something that is really big,” Capt Ayush says as he glances around through the thick forest.

Nepal’s zero-poaching approach has worked to protect the tigers. The military units support the national park teams. And in buffer zones next to the park, community anti-poaching units monitor nature corridors that allow tigers to roam safely.

One such strip of land, the Khata corridor, links Bardiya National Park with the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary across the border in India.

But the return of the tigers has created life-threatening challenges for people on the border of the park.

“The community lives in terror,” says Manoj Gutam, an eco-business operator and conservationist.

“The common area that tigers, prey species and humans share is so tight. There’s a price the community has paid for the world to rejoice in Nepal doubling its tiger numbers.”

In the past 12 months, 16 people have been killed by tigers in Nepal. In the previous five years, a combined total of 10 people were killed.

Bhadai Tharu has more than just battle scars from the beloved tigers he is helping to conserve. In 2004 he was attacked while cutting grass in the community forest near his village. He lost an eye.

“The tiger jumped at my face, making this huge roar,” he says, acting out the scene.

“I was thrown back instantly. Then the tiger hopped back like a bouncing ball. I punched him with all my strength and cried out for help.”

When he takes his aviator sunglasses off, something he rarely does, it reveals deep scars and his missing eye.

“I was angry and sad. What did I do wrong as a conservationist?” he recalls. “But tigers are endangered animals, we have a duty to protect them.”

The recent history of tigers has been bleak.

A century ago, there were about 100,000 wild tigers spread across Asia. By the early 2000s, that number had plummeted by 95%, largely because of hunting, poaching and loss of habitat. There are now thought to be between 3,726 and 5,578 tigers left in the wild according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Spread over 968 sq km (374 square miles), Bardiya became a national park in 1988 to protect endangered wild animals. The region was once a royal hunting reserve.

In 2010, 13 countries where tigers live pledged to double their wild tiger populations by 2022 – the Chinese Year of the Tiger – in an effort to bring them back from the brink of extinction.

Only Nepal has so far reached the target.

The tiger population in Nepal has grown from 121 in 2009 to more than 300 in just over 10 years. The big cats can mainly be found in five national parks across the country. Other species including rhino, elephant and leopard populations have also increased.