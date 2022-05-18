Retired colonel speaks out on Russian TV

Mikhail Khodarenok said Russia was in total political isolation. [Source: BBC News]

Russia’s mainstream media outlets offer a view of the Ukraine war that is unlike anything seen from outside of the country. For a start, they don’t even call it a war.

But on Monday night, studio guest a military analyst and retired colonel, Mikhail Khodarenok, painted a very different picture.

He warned that “the situation [for Russia] will clearly get worse” as Ukraine receives additional military assistance from the West and that “the Ukrainian army can arm a million people”.

Referring to Ukrainian soldiers, he noted the desire to defend their motherland very much exists and that ultimate victory on the battlefield is determined by the high morale of troops who are spilling blood for the ideas they are ready to fight for.

The retired colonel says the biggest problem with [Russia’s] military and political situation, is that they are in total political isolation and the whole world is against them, even if they don’t want to admit it adding that they need to resolve this situation.