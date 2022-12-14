Respected Auckland Pacific church pastor and sex offender named

Three months ago, Sio-Sateki Faletau was sentenced for indecently assaulting seven young females, the youngest only 10.

A Tongan church pastor and community leader has lost his battle to keep his name secret from the public for long-term sex offending.

Three months ago Siosateki Faletau was sentenced for indecently assaulting seven young females, the youngest aged only 10.

His identification is justice for his victims who have suffered in silence for up to two decades.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is no more hiding this from the world, take that mask off and show your true self because we all know you are a monster. Own up to all the foul disgusting things he’s done to hurt so many girls, so many families,” one woman told 1News.

A Justice of the Peace, businessman and trusted church pastor, Faletau was respected in Auckland’s Pacific community.

He was also a foster parent.

Oranga Tamariki’s South Auckland regional manager Alison Cronin said when it because aware of the offending appropriate steps were taken to ensure the safety of children in its care with regard to the caregiver.

For his victims the road to justice has been a long one.

A letter outlining his behaviour along with a number of his victim’s signatures had been given to the church more than 20 years ago but were dismissed as rumour.

The offending continued and the impact on his victims’ lives has been devastating.

“I thought what the hell’s the point all these girls came forward and nothing was done for them..so I decided not to say anything because I thought I would go crazy if nothing was done, I’d hate the world.”

Because he was a pastor, his victims were scared to tell their families.

“I felt very violated and I felt so disgusted at that point and I was like how do I tell my family that this man you trusted and this pastor of the church did this to me.”

Last year after a complaint was laid with the police, an investigation was launched and others came forward.

Faletau was sentenced in the Auckland District Court in September and Judge John Mcdonald commended his victims for their courage.

“The pressure that they faced to say nothing and if that had occurred you would have gone to your grave as an upstanding member of the Tongan community..when only your God knew what you were really like, a preyer of young women,” he said.

Faletau is appealing his jail sentence of two years and three months.