Rescuers search for survivors after heavy rains

Rescuers are scouring devastated parts of western India for survivors after heavy rains caused deadly floods.

Tens of thousands of people have been moved out of affected areas, with record-breaking rainfall reported along parts of the coast.

The states of Goa and Maharashtra have been badly affected, with many feared missing near the financial hub Mumbai.

At least 136 people have died in Maharashtra, while in neighbouring Goa hundreds of homes have been damaged.

Many factors contribute to flooding, but experts say climate change caused by global warming makes extreme rainfall more likely.

Heavy rains and flooding have also hit western Europe and parts of China in recent weeks, while North America has grappled with scorching heatwaves.