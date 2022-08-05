Rescuers race to free miners trapped in flooded mine in Mexico

[Source: CNN]

Ten miners have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for over 24 hours, as rescuers battle to reach them.

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when the miners encountered an abandoned tunnel with water that flooded the mine, authorities said.

Rescuers managed to extract five people from the mine on Wednesday, and are now working to pump water out of the flooded area, according to National Coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velazquez, who is overseeing the rescue operation.

Article continues after advertisement

According a statement released by Mexico’s Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, the mine where the ten are currently trapped only began operations in January, and “does not have a history of complaints for any type of anomaly.”

In his daily press briefing on Thursday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said any investigation into the mine would come only after the rescue operation had concluded.