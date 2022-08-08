Rescuers race to free miners trapped in flooded mine in Mexico

[Source: CNN News]

Ten miners have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for over 24 hours, as rescuers battle to reach them.

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon, when the miners encountered an abandoned tunnel with water that flooded the mine.

Rescuers managed to extract five people from the mine on Wednesday, and are now working to pump water out of the flooded area.

Sabinas is no stranger to mining tragedies.

In 2006, an explosion in a local mine killed 65 people.

In 2011, 14 miners were trapped and confirmed dead following a mine blast.