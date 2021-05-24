Home

Rescuers race to find survivors as hundreds remain missing

| @BBCWorld
July 17, 2021 4:54 pm
Drone footage shows flood damage in Germany and Belgium. [Source: BBC]

Rescue crew have been racing to find survivors of floods that have wreaked havoc across western Europe, killing more than 120 people.

Hundreds are still missing after record rainfall triggered severe floods in Germany and Belgium.

Heavy rains also hit Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – where Prime Minister Mark Rutte has declared a national disaster in one southern province.

Article continues after advertisement

European leaders have blamed the extreme weather on climate change.

Experts say global warming makes torrential rainfall more likely.

The world has already warmed by about 1.2C since the industrial era began.

