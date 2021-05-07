Home

World

Rescuers dig for survivors as Gaza suffers ‘most intense’ bombing

Aljazeera
May 17, 2021 5:40 pm
[Source: AFP]

At least 33 people died in Gaza after 150 Israeli air strikes hit the besieged enclave in one hour overnight.

Rescue workers frantically searched for survivors under the rubble on Sunday as Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip entered its seventh consecutive day.

An hour-long rain of 150 rockets pounded the territory overnight on Sunday in what a Palestinian security source said was the “most intense” shelling since the second intifada, or uprising, that began in 2000.

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency teams worked to pull out bodies from vast piles of smoking rubble and toppled buildings as relatives wailed in horror and grief.

Nearly half of the rockets targeted the Gaza City district of al-Wehda where residential houses, infrastructure and roads were destroyed or partially damaged.

The ministry of health confirmed 33 people were killed overnight – including Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf, head of internal medicine at Shifa hospital – following Israeli bombardment on their homes. Five children were found alive under the debris.

“We can still hear people shouting from under the rubble,” said Medhat Hamdan, a civil defence worker who came from Khan Younis to Gaza City and worked nonstop for 11 hours to save lives.

“For me, working in this field has numbed me to any fear. I’m no longer shocked by what I see, but one can’t help get emotional when we reach the bodies of children and remove them,” said Hamdan, adding he pulled three dead children from under the rubble.

