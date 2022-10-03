Reports of students trapped amid clashes in Tehran

[Source: BBC]

Iranian police clashed with students at one of the country’s most prestigious universities on Sunday, according to social and state media reports.

Reports say a large number of students at Sharif University in Tehran have been trapped in the campus car park.

Videos on social media appear to show students running away from security forces, with apparent gunshots fired.

Anti-government protests erupted in Iran in September after the death of a woman detained by the morality police.