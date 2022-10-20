Report into COVID-19 response asserts 'mistakes were made'

[Photo Credit: ABC Australia News]

Disadvantaged and vulnerable people “bore the brunt” of Australia’s COVID-19 pandemic response, according to a report.

The privately funded review has condemned Australia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that government health measures and policies lacked transparency and further entrenched existing inequalities.

“Governments and public servants were making decisions in a fog of uncertainty,” the review said.

“But, looking back, we are persuaded that significant mistakes were made.”

It found disadvantaged or vulnerable groups — such as low socio-economic families, people with disabilities, aged care residents, migrant communities, women and children — were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 policies.

The review was funded by three philanthropic organisations: Andrew Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation, the Paul Ramsay Foundation and the John and Miriam Wylie Foundation.

It was led by Western Sydney University Chancellor Peter Shergold, along with businesswoman and former University of Wollongong Chancellor Jillian Broadbent, University of Queensland Chancellor Peter Varghese and 2021 Young Australian of the Year Isobel Marshall.

It received submissions from more than 350 people, including health experts, public servants, economists, business groups and community organisations.

The review was sharply critical of taxpayer-funded economic policies — such as JobKeeper — arguing big businesses were favoured while casual and temporary workers were left without financial support.

It also argued that many of Australia’s border closures and lockdowns were the result of policy failures in quarantine and contact tracing, and could have been avoided.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Australia had “a lot to be proud of” in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic but conceded mistakes were made.

The review argued that schools should have stayed open, particularly once it became clear they were not high-transmission environments.