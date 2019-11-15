Remains found in Idaho missing children case

Police investigating the disappearance of two children in Idaho last year have found what they believe to be human remains.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was then seven, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September 2019.

Their mother, Lori Daybell, was arrested in Hawaii in February.

The remains were discovered at the home of Mrs Daybell’s current husband, Chad Daybell, but have not yet been identified.

Daybell is an author who has written several apocalyptic novels loosely based on Mormon religious teachings, and the couple have been involved in a group that promotes preparing for the apocalypse. The organisation, Preparing A People, has denied being a “cult”.