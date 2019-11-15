Home

World

Recriminations and arrests after Washington violence

BBC
January 8, 2021 8:12 am

More than 60 people have been arrested and investigations are under way after the violent invasion of the US Congress in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Four people died when a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, damaging property and forcing lawmakers to take refuge.

Top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer has now called for Mr Trump to be removed from office immediately.

Transport Secretary Elaine Chao has joined those quitting over the riots.

Several lower-level Trump administration officials have also resigned.

 

