Record increases of new Covid-19 cases in 3 US states with the most population

California, Texas and Florida all set records for the number of new coronavirus cases in one day, which one expert said is not due just to increased testing.

The three most-populous US states set those records while nationally, 34,720 new cases were reported Tuesday in the US – the third-highest number of new cases reported in one day since the beginning of the pandemic, based on a data archive kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The two days with more cases were both in April.

Those three states account for 27.4% of the 328 million people living in the US.

And while some politicians say that increased testing is the cause of increased positive cases that is not necessarily so says the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy at the University of Minnesota.

In Texas, new cases and hospitalizations are rising at their fastest rate yet, with the state reporting 5,551 cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 5,489 set the day before.