Record daily rise in global COVID-19 infections

The World Health Organisation has recorded a record daily rise in COVID-19 infections.

As of early this morning, nearly 300,000 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in many countries while others who had apparent success in suppressing the coronavirus have seen infections rise again.

There are 21,500,000 cases worldwide with nearly 772,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.