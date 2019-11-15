Record 26m jobless in US since COVID-19 hit

About one in six American workers have lost their jobs in past five weeks, the worst string of layoffs on record.

26 million people have sought US jobless aid in the past five weeks since the coronavirus hit. About one in six American workers have lost their jobs, by far the worst string of layoffs on record.

The head of the US agency in charge of developing a vaccine against the coronavirus says he was removed from his job for opposing the chloroquine treatment promoted by US President Donald Trump.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says there are “worrying upward trends” in early epidemics in parts of Africa and Central and South America, warning that the “virus will be with us for a long time”.

More than 2.6 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The United Nations is warning global hunger could double as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, putting 265 million people at risk.