Rebels hack civilians to death in eastern DRC attack

At least 23 people were killed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in what officials described as an attack by rebel fighters.

Police and local officials said on Monday that the overnight raid on Apetina-Sana in the restive eastern region of Beni was carried out by ADF rebels, who operate in both DRC and neighbouring Uganda.

Beni administrator Donat Kibwana says that the ADF hacked civilians to death in the settlement, which lies 16 kilometres west of Oicha.

Article continues after advertisement

The rebels also reportedly torched the victims’ homes.