Rebel-held Idlib 'hit by 200 air strikes in three days'

| @BBCWorld
January 31, 2020 6:07 am

There have been 200 air strikes on opposition-held territory in northern Syria in the last three days, mainly targeting civilians, the US has said.

Special envoy James Jeffrey told reporters the attacks in Idlib province had been carried out by the Syrian government and its ally, Russia.

In one of the latest raids, 11 civilians were killed in reported Russian air strikes near a bakery and a clinic in the town of Ariha.

Russia denied its forces were involved.

