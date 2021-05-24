Rare fossil of 25-million-year-old eagle that hunted koalas found in South Australia

Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a nearly complete fossil of a 25-million-year-old eagle.

This eaglet once flew over South Australia and preyed on koalas — an incredibly rare find because of how well preserved it is, experts say.

The newly discovered species, Archaehierax sylvestris, is one of the oldest eagle-like raptors in the world, according to a study published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal, Historical Biology. Paleontologists from Adelaide’s Flinders University unearthed the fossil in March 2016 on a remote outback cattle station during a research trip at Lake Pinpa in South Australia.

Archaehierax is the largest eagle known to have lived in Australia during the Oligocene period, which dates back about 33.9 million to 23 million years ago, the study said. It was smaller and more slender than the wedge-tailed eagle, Australia’s largest bird of prey, according to the Western Australian Museum.

With feet nearly 15 centimeters (6 inches) long, the eagle would have had the ability to grasp large prey. The scientists said it would have hunted an extinct species of koala, which was about the same size as those alive today, as well as possums and other animals in trees, the study said.