Rapper wanted by US police over rape charge

US rapper Lil Mosey is wanted by police after failing to turn up to court to face a rape charge.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 19-year-old, real name Lathan Echols, from Seattle, whose hit Blueberry Faygo reached the top 10 in both the US and UK last year.

He and another man, Francisco Prater, have been charged with rape in the second degree.

Article continues after advertisement

Both failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in Washington on Wednesday.

According to reports, they are alleged to have had sex with a woman while she was incapable of giving consent in January.

Lil Mosey’s music career took off when he had an online hit with Pull Up in 2017.

In 2019, he was included in XXL magazine’s annual Freshman Class, which showcases the rap game’s most up-and-coming stars, alongside the likes of Roddy Ricch, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lil Mosey’s second album Certified Hitmaker went to number 12 in the US charts later that year.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The BBC attempted to contact his manager.