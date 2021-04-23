Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Security tightens in Suva City|Screening continues in Cunningham|19 active COVID-19 cases|Restricted movement from today|Nationwide lockdown a real possibility|No mask no ride on public transport|More screenings from funeral super spreader|No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|Some West businesses taking drastic steps|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Ministry notes increase in export volume|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|
Full Coverage

World

Rapper wanted by US police over rape charge

| @BBCWorld
April 24, 2021 7:39 am

US rapper Lil Mosey is wanted by police after failing to turn up to court to face a rape charge.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 19-year-old, real name Lathan Echols, from Seattle, whose hit Blueberry Faygo reached the top 10 in both the US and UK last year.

He and another man, Francisco Prater, have been charged with rape in the second degree.

Article continues after advertisement

Both failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in Washington on Wednesday.

According to reports, they are alleged to have had sex with a woman while she was incapable of giving consent in January.

Lil Mosey’s music career took off when he had an online hit with Pull Up in 2017.

In 2019, he was included in XXL magazine’s annual Freshman Class, which showcases the rap game’s most up-and-coming stars, alongside the likes of Roddy Ricch, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lil Mosey’s second album Certified Hitmaker went to number 12 in the US charts later that year.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The BBC attempted to contact his manager.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.