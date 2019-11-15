Home

Rapist, 68, 'tests positive and is put in isolation'

March 23, 2020 11:30 am
Disgraced film mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has contracted coronavirus

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19.

Weinstein, 68, is currently in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, according to the Daily Mail.

He told prison staff he believed he had the virus when he entered the state prison system last week from Rikers Island, where several inmates have contracted the virus.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of two out of five charges of third-degree rape and sexual assault against two women.

Just after his conviction, the former Hollywood mogul complained of chest pains and was taken to Bellevue Hospital instead of Rikers Island.

