Rain storm claims 100 lives in north-east Brazil

[Source: BBC]

A hundred people are now known to have died as torrential rain triggered landslides and torrents of mud near the city of Recife in north-east Brazil.

Rescue workers continue the search for people still missing after poor neighbourhoods and shanty towns were swept away in the region.

President Jair Bolsonaro posted video on social media showing him in a helicopter flying over the area.

He later said it had been too dangerous to land because of “soil instability”.

Some 1,200 rescue personnel, using boats and helicopters, were deployed in the state of Pernambuco where the disaster occurred.