World

Rain continues to hit South Africa’s flood-ravaged east

Aljazeera
April 17, 2022 5:00 pm
A general view of debris in Bhambayi township following heavy rains, mudslides and winds in Durban.

South Africa’s flood-ravaged east was hit by more rain after the deadliest storm to strike the country in living memory killing nearly 400 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Floodwaters engulfed parts of the eastern coastal city of Durban this week, ripping apart roads, destroying hospitals, and sweeping away homes and those trapped inside.

Emergency services in the southeastern province, where Durban is located, were on high alert as weather forecasters predicted more rain this weekend.



Recovery operations and humanitarian relief are underway in the city of 3.5 million people that would normally have been teeming with Easter holidaymakers this weekend.

Between 25mm (one inch) and 45mm (1.75 inches) of rain was expected Saturday, compared with the more than 300mm (11.8 inches) that fell within a 24-hour period in some regions on Monday.

The latest rains, which have left at least 40,000 people without shelter, power or water this week, are expected to continue until early next week.

“Shawn Herbst of the first responder company Netcare 911 said, “Sadly, there are still bodies being recovered from homesteads, especially from the rural areas.”

