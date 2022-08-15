Raila Odinga and William Ruto in tight presidential race

[Source: BBC]

With almost half of the results from Kenya’s presidential election now confirmed, the two main candidates are running neck and neck.

Deputy President William Ruto has taken a slight lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga – 51% against 48%.

The electoral commission head has admitted that announcing the result of the election has been too slow.

The verification of results has been stopped several times after complaints by supporters of the main candidates.