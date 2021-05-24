R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial

US singer R Kelly has been found guilty of running a scheme to exploit his fame to sexually abuse women and children over two decades.

Eleven accusers, nine women and two men, took the stand over the searing six-week trial to describe sexual humiliation and violence at his hands.

After two days of deliberation, the jury found Kelly guilty on all the charges he was facing.

Article continues after advertisement

Sentencing is due on 4 May. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of using his fame and fortune to lure in victims with promises to help their musical careers. Several of his victims testified that they were underage when he sexually abused them.

Kelly – famous for award-winning song I Believe I Can Fly – was also found guilty of violating the Mann act, a federal law which bans sex trafficking across state lines.

Unlike the convictions of other celebrities like comedian Bill Cosby and film producer Harvey Weinstein, most of the victims who helped convict Kelly were black.

As the verdict was read out in court, Kelly sat still at his desk, according to reporters.

His facial expression was hidden by a face mask that he was required to wear due to the judge’s pandemic rules.

One woman who testified that Kelly imprisoned, drugged and raped her said in a written statement after the verdict that she had “been hiding” from Kelly “due to threats made against me” since she went public with her accusations.

“I’m ready to start living my life free from fear and to start the healing process,” the woman, identified in court as Sonja, added.

The verdict comes 13 years after Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges after a trial in the state of Illinois.

Many of the allegations were first laid out in the 2019 documentary Surviving R Kelly.

Accusers were sometimes selected from his concert audiences, or were enticed to join him after being offered help with their fledgling music careers after chance encounters with the singer.

But after joining his entourage, they found that they were subjected to strict rules and aggressively punished if they violated what his team had dubbed “Rob’s rules”.

Along with sex trafficking, Kelly was also found guilty of racketeering – a charge normally used against organised crime associations. During the trial, prosecutors detailed how his managers, security guards and other entourage members worked to assist him in his criminal enterprise.

During the federal trial, the court also heard how he had illegally obtained paperwork to marry underage singer Aaliyah, who died in a plane accident in August 2001 after marrying Kelly at age 15.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer who represented several victims, told reporters: “I’ve been practicing law for 47 years. During this time, I’ve pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children.

“Of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr Kelly is the worst.”

At a news conference outside the court on Monday, prosecutor Jacquelyn Kasulis said that the jury had sent a message to other powerful men like Kelly.

“No matter how long it takes, the long arm of the law will catch up with you,” said Ms Kasulis.

Kelly’s lawyer Deveraux Cannick told reporters that the singer did not expect to be found guilty.

“The government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative,” said Mr Cannick. “Why would he expect this verdict given all the inconsistencies that we saw?”

Kelly is separately facing trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction charges. He is also due to face sex abuse charges in Illinois and Minnesota.