Queue to see the Queen closes

The queue closed to members of the public at around midday. [Photo: BBC News]

The closing of the queue to see the Queen lying in state brings to an end what has become a familiar sight over the last few days.

Images of thousands of people lining up in London at all hours of the day, often in chilly temperatures, are some of the most striking to come out of this historic period.

The wait time at one stage was estimated to be more than 24 hours; and the queue snaked from Westminster Hall, down along the River Thames and stretched south for almost 5 miles.

It brought together people from all walks of life – young children, older people who remembered watching the Queen’s coronation on television in 1953, and celebrities such as David Beckham who waited for 12 hours.

Some even travelled from outside of the UK to pay their respects.

