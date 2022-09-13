Queue to see Queen's coffin now 15 hours long

People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh. [Source: Associated Press]

The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcome the reign of King Charles III.

1News reporter Jordyn Rudd is in Edinburgh. She says the queue of people to see the Queen’s coffin is “huge”.

Security told Rudd it’s busier than expected, but punters say they’re willing to wait all night.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has praised the King’s maiden address, and told Breakfast the new monarch “has come into his own after a tremendously long apprenticeship”.

Fitzwilliams added he thought the body language of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan was “very stiff” when they appeared together at Windsor Castle on Sunday, “but the fact was they did it, and they were seen together”.

“I have to say, it’s in everyone’s interest to reconcile… I’m hoping but I’m not certain at all because there’s a lot at stake here.”