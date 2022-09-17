Queue nears total capacity with 24 hours wait

[Photo Credit: Yahoo News]

The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall still remains near total capacity with an expected wait time of least 24 hours, according to the government’s live queue tracker.

People have been advised not to travel to join the queue.

It spans several miles, starting at Southwark Park and going along London’s South Bank of the River Thames before getting to Westminster Hall.

Article continues after advertisement

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has advised people to ensure they bring any regular medication and appropriate clothing while waiting in line.

The service urged people to follow advice on the government website, and to drink plenty of water and to eat regularly.