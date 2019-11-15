Queen's grandson and his wife to divorce

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have announced they are to divorce.

A statement issued on their behalf said the decision was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

It confirmed they had separated and will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Article continues after advertisement

Both of their families were “sad” but “fully supportive” of the decision to “co-parent”, the statement added.

The couple told the Queen and other Royal Family members about their decision last year.

Mr Phillips, 42, is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

He is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one,” the statement read.