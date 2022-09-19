[Source: BBC News]

After days of lying-in-state, the body of the late Queen Elizabeth II will begin its final journey this morning as part of a grand state funeral – first to Westminster Abbey, for a religious service in front of a congregation of thousands, and then on to Windsor Castle for a more intimate committal service and, finally, a private burial.

It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony the like of which has not been seen since the last state funeral, of Winston Churchill, almost 60 years ago.

The Queen made personal additions to the plans.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior members of the Royal Family, including the new King and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will follow the gun carriage in procession.

The Queen’s funeral service is expected to be attended by over 2,000 guests.