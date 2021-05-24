Home

World

Queen wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort

February 6, 2022 10:43 am

The Queen has announced she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

In a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title.

There had been suggestions Camilla would be known as Princess Consort.

A Clarence House spokesman said the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were “touched and honoured”.

The Queen’s message, marking her accession to the throne in 1952, directly addresses the unresolved question of the Duchess of Cornwall’s future title.

 

