Queen tells UK 'we will succeed' in fight

The Queen has said the UK “will succeed” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in a rallying message to the nation.

In a rare speech, she thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those “coming together to help others”.

She also thanked key workers, saying “every hour” of work “brings them closer to a return to more normal times”.

It comes as the number of people to die with the virus in the UK reached 4,934.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said: “While they have faced challenges before, this one is different.”