Queen pulls out of Commonwealth Service

The Queen has pulled out of Monday’s Commonwealth Day Service, Buckingham Palace says.

The 95-year-old, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has instead asked the heir to the throne Prince Charles to stand in at Westminster Abbey.

“After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” the Palace statement said.

“The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

Her attendance was to have been her first in-person public engagement since being advised by doctors to rest.