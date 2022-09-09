Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

[Source: ABC News]

The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In the days ahead, here’s what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects.

After her coffin returns to London, the Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral, allowing members of the public to file past.

The grand hall is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, at the heart of British government.

The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.

The Queen’s coffin will rest on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, beneath the 11th Century hall’s medieval timber roof. Each corner of the platform will be guarded by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

She will be brought to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade and members of the Royal Family.

People will also be able to watch the procession as it passes through the streets and big screens broadcasting events are likely to be set up in London’s Royal Parks.

Her coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.