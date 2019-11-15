Quarter of United Kingdom population under strict COVID-19 measures

More than a quarter of the UK population is set to be under stricter coronavirus rules, as new measures come into force this weekend.

From Saturday in England, households in Leeds, Wigan, Stockport and Blackpool are banned from mixing in each other’s homes or gardens.

It comes as the rate at which the virus is spreading appears to be speeding up.

There have been 6,042 new coronavirus infections in the UK over the past 24 hours, according to the latest government figures – and 34 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

It marks the fourth consecutive day that new infections across the UK have topped 6,000.