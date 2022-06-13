QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies

[Source: Aljazeera]

QatarEnergy signed a partnership deal with TotalEnergies for the North Field East expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas project and says more partners would be announced in the coming days.

The Gulf state is partnering with international energy companies in the first and largest phase of a nearly $30bn expansion of the North Field project.

Saad al-Kaabi, who is president of QatarEnergy and also Qatar’s minister of state for energy, says the selection process for partners has been finalised and subsequent signings can be announced as soon as next week.

He adds no company will have a stake higher than TotalEnergies.

France-based TotalEnergies Chief Executive says the company will have 25 percent of one train – or liquefaction and purification facility – in the project.