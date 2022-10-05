Qatar World Cup 2022: Paris joins boycott of fan zones over human rights

A fan zone in Paris during the 2018 World Cup [Source: BBC]

Paris has become the latest French city to announce that it will not be setting up giant screens and fan zones for the approaching World Cup in Qatar.

It cited human rights and environmental concerns in the host nation.

Lille, Marseille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Reims are also boycotting the competition on ethical grounds.

Pierre Rabadan, in charge of sport at Paris City Hall, said the fact the event was taking place in winter was also a factor in the city’s decision.

The movement began on Saturday after the Socialist mayor of Lille, Martine Aubry, declared that the Qatar World Cup was a “nonsense in terms of human rights, the environment and sport”.

Like other mayors – of both left and right – she blamed concerns over workers’ rights in Qatar; the alleged high number of deaths among foreign labourers; and the environmental impact of the stadiums, all equipped with outdoor air conditioning.