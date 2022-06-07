Qatar, other Muslim nations condemn India over anti-Islam remarks

People shout slogans as they protest in Mumbai against the derogatory remarks made by BJP members against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. [Source: Aljazeera]

International backlash is growing against India after a ruling party official made Islamophobic comments during a televised debate.

Qatar and several other Muslim nations are lodging official protests against New Delhi and demanding a “public apology”.

At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly on Monday to the comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab countries.

The criticism from Muslim countries had been severe, indicating that insulting Prophet Muhammad is a red line.

The anger has been growing since last week after the two BJP members –made remarks that were seen as insulting Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha.