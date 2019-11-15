Home

Qasem Soleimani: Thousands mourn assassinated Iranian general

| @BBCWorld
January 5, 2020 7:25 am

Thousands of Iraqis have followed the coffin of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad airport on Thursday.

Soleimani, viewed as a terrorist by the White House, was the architect of Iran’s Middle East operations and Iran has vowed to take “severe revenge”.

The funeral procession which began in Baghdad on Saturday marks the beginning of days of mourning for Soleimani.

His body is due to be returned to Iran for burial in his home town.

